Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $921,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMP opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.65%.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.