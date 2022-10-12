Comparing Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) & Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Nikola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cenntro Electric Group and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nikola 0 5 2 0 2.29

Valuation and Earnings

Nikola has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 262.32%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Nikola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 29.30 -$16.42 million N/A N/A Nikola $90,000.00 14,401.04 -$690.44 million ($1.85) -1.62

Cenntro Electric Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Risk and Volatility

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Nikola N/A -114.83% -74.04%

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector. The Energy business unit develops and constructs a network of hydrogen fueling stations; and offers BEV charging solutions for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. The company also assembles, integrates, and commissions its vehicles in collaboration with its business partners and suppliers. Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

