Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

NYSE SBS opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.