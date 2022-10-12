ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.02

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMOS shares. TheStreet lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $662.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $232.84 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 34.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

