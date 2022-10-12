CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,750 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.88% of CEVA worth $14,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CEVA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CEVA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39,074 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in CEVA by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 598,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 473,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 128,685 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in CEVA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 429,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $584.51 million, a P/E ratio of 629.91, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.08. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $50.85.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on CEVA to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEVA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

