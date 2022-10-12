Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 927.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,986,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695,901 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $15,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cerus by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerus in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $605.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

