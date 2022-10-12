Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.3 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $62,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.