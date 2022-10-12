Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $609.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,544.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 15,015.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

