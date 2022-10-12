Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $347,000 in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.77. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

