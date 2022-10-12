Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $235,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after purchasing an additional 999,235 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 371.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 696,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after acquiring an additional 548,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $28,725,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

