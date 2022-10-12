Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

