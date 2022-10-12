Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,240 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Arch Resources by 80.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,341,000 after buying an additional 292,600 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in Arch Resources by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after buying an additional 258,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Arch Resources by 572.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 102,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth about $6,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $221.00 to $214.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Arch Resources stock opened at $137.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.02 and its 200-day moving average is $148.03. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.54 and a 12 month high of $183.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.86 by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.00 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 126.97% and a net margin of 29.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 55.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, Director James N. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,874.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

