Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

