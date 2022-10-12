Brokers Set Expectations for AB Volvo (publ)’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AB Volvo (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 226 to SEK 229 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 billion.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

