Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) PT at $617.71

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $617.71.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,979 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $234,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after purchasing an additional 330,792 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 5.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. HSBC has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $38.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

