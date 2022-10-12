Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.65

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.65 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.64). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 53.40 ($0.65), with a volume of 1,338,246 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Breedon Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £904.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Breedon Group Cuts Dividend

Breedon Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

(Get Rating)

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.