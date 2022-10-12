BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.