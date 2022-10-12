BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 31st

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

DMF stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

