Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BZH stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a market cap of $329.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $526.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,656 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

