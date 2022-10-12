Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BSMX opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,898 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 498,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,963 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

