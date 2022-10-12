B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $12.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2022 earnings at $13.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The firm had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.28 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 111.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,433,000 after acquiring an additional 817,627 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,122,000 after acquiring an additional 349,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,884,000 after acquiring an additional 307,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

