AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.55

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.55 and traded as low as $11.64. AstroNova shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 4,604 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstroNova in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

AstroNova Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $86.33 million, a PE ratio of -587.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in AstroNova by 7.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 50.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

