AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.55

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.55 and traded as low as $11.64. AstroNova shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 4,604 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstroNova in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
AstroNova Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $86.33 million, a PE ratio of -587.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Institutional Trading of AstroNova
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.