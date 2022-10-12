Aries Wealth Management Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $5,525,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $223,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,754 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $33,386,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $499.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $467.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.