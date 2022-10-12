Aries Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,430 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $112.83 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.61. The firm has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

