ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AETUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.29. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0904 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

