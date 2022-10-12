Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.