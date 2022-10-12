Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FINS opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.