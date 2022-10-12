Analysts Set Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Target Price at $153.33

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.33.

Separately, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.56 on Friday. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.