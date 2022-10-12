AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.83. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,685,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

