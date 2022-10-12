Alphastar Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 137,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49.

