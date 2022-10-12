Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $255.80 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 178.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

