Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 19,391 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,391 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.63%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

