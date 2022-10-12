Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 622.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 297,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 256,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.62.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

