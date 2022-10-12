Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSK opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $43.53.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

