Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $495,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.08.

Mastercard stock opened at $286.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $276.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

