Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 80.8% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $112.83 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.85 and a 200-day moving average of $173.61. The company has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

