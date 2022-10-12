Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.14.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

