AGNC Investment Corp. to Issue Oct 22 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a oct 22 dividend on Monday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 96.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 27.9% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 24,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

