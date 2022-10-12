Advisor Resource Council Invests $243,000 in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLOK. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,580,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 200,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,533 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 142.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 125,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 73,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,232 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $64.91.

