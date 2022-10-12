Advisor Resource Council Buys New Shares in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GCOW opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56.

