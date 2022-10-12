Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 6,221 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.12.

CZR opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.77. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $118.94.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

