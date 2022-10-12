Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 3,291 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

