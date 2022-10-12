AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,867 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

