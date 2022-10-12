65,000 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $33,386,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 7.2% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 198.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $499.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $467.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $525.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.80.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

