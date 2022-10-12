2,533 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $230.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

