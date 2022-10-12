12,760 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6,923.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,418,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 108.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 751,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 390,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

