11,127 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,002,000. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 336,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after acquiring an additional 58,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 80,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

