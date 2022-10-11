Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.83.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $84.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. Woodward has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. Woodward’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Donovan bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,706. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 73.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Woodward by 46.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

