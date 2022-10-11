WonderHero (WND) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

WonderHero (WND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, WonderHero has traded 257.4% higher against the dollar. WonderHero has a market capitalization of $762,530.39 and $24,030.00 worth of WonderHero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WonderHero token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10742501 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WonderHero Token Profile

WonderHero was first traded on October 20th, 2021. WonderHero’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,902,083 tokens. WonderHero’s official Twitter account is @wonderhero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WonderHero’s official message board is wonderhero.medium.com. The official website for WonderHero is www.wonderhero.io.

Buying and Selling WonderHero

According to CryptoCompare, “WonderHero (WND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WonderHero has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WonderHero is 0.1292031 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $458.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wonderhero.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WonderHero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WonderHero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WonderHero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

