Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Bank of America

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

WLK opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the second quarter valued at about $1,487,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

